The Chair of the Cariboo Regional District says they are actively working to bring people home but it is still too early to say when that will be.

Al Richmond is obviously frustrated with some of the rumors out there saying that people can now return…

“To those who persist on Facebook and other social medias suggesting that 100 mile is open today, i would suggest those folks that take that to heart should consider the source. There are still roadblocks, people will be stopped at the roadblocks and that will further aggravate the situation.”

Richmond says they are not doing anybody a service by perpetrating rumors and half truths…

“These persistent rumors, please, we talk about false news, those people should be associated with false news and don’t listen to what they’re saying.”

Richmond says they are still working on doing things like making sure grocery stores have food for people when they return and medical services as the hospitals and the E.R. rooms aren’t even open.

On a positive note, Richmond says a member with the BC Cattlemen’s Association is joining their EOC team to work with the Ministry of Agriculture on some of the unique issues they have with cattlemen and the British Columbia Economic Development Association will be opening up a business recovery hotline on Monday for businesses impacted by the wildfires.