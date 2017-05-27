It’s that time of year again to break out the sunscreen to protect your skin from sunburns.

In addition to protecting your exposed legs, arms and neck, there are a couple of other body parts sun worshippers tend to forget sometimes as Public Health Nurse with Interior Health, Lisa Russell explains.

“We should be having sunglasses on and the sunglasses you’re looking for between 90 and 100% blockage because you can actually burn your eyes. Another area we don’t tend to think about is our lips. We’ll put sunscreen on the rest of our body but forget about our lips which are basically exposed to the sun for the whole time that we are outside.”

Russell says if you’re not going to be wearing long sleeves or pants you need to use sunscreen to help protect your skin.

She recommends a sunscreen that’s a broad spectrum so that covers UVA and UVB and needs to be at least 30 or more.

Russell also adds that’s important to stay hydrated and cool to prevent sunstroke and heat exhaustion.

(Files from Pat Matthews)