The Williams Lake BIA continues to prepare for the biggest downtown event of the year-the 4 Directions Festival.
Kate Lines is the executive director.
“We know from the Stampede Association that they get 16,000 people in attendance at their event so let’s draw them all in. That’s a big reason why we made the event so long from 12 until 9 at night.”
Lines says they are currently looking for 10 volunteers for the July 1st event to help mainly with the set up.
Latest festival developments according to a BIA newsletter are:
Oliver St, 3rd to Mackenzie
- Live music stage at 1st and Oliver 1pm-9m
- Farmer’s Market in Spirit Square
- Oliver businesses spilling into the streets…
- Mr. Mike’s = BBQ and Beer in the street
- Lavender Lingerie
- Satya Yoga = yoga classes on the street
- Cell Circuit
- Pink Room = arts in the street
- BFF
- Metis Association = cultural activities and bouncy castle
- Mary Jane = couches and conversation in the street
- Oliver Church = multicultural celebration in the street
- New World Coffee and Tea House = serving in the street
1st Ave, Yorston to Borland
- Esket Tiny House on display
- Beer Garden and mural painting at Potato House
- Fire Fighters dunk tank
- 1st Avenue businesses spilling into the streets…
- Carrier Chilcotin Tribal Council Office = cultural activities in the street
- Realm of Toys = amazing kidz zone staffed with Cadets
- Caribou Ski Source for Sports
2nd Ave, Yorston to Oliver
- Live performance stage 12pm – 9pm
- Chalk Art Festival
- multicultural dance performances
- lehal tournament
- street soccer
- square dancers
- 2nd Avenue businesses spilling into the streets…
- Kit and Kaboodle = RC cars in the street
- Adventure Games = cool zone with shade, fans and games in the street
- 4 Sure Bistro = serving in the street
3rd Ave, Yorston to Oliver
- Live music stage 12pm – 5pm
- Festival info booth,
- Arts activities for kids with Cariboo Art Society
- Friendship Society mural painting with Dwayne Davis and community
- Makers Market (vendors who make things with their hands)
- international village tents (multicultural groups sharing their cultures with carving and story telling)
- mustang faffle
- sports tournaments and pick-up games in the street after 5pm
- 3rd Avenue businesses spilling into the streets…
- Me and My Bright Ideas