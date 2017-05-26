The Williams Lake BIA continues to prepare for the biggest downtown event of the year-the 4 Directions Festival.

Kate Lines is the executive director.

“We know from the Stampede Association that they get 16,000 people in attendance at their event so let’s draw them all in. That’s a big reason why we made the event so long from 12 until 9 at night.”

Lines says they are currently looking for 10 volunteers for the July 1st event to help mainly with the set up.

Latest festival developments according to a BIA newsletter are:

Oliver St, 3rd to Mackenzie

Live music stage at 1st and Oliver 1pm-9m

Farmer’s Market in Spirit Square

Oliver businesses spilling into the streets… Mr. Mike’s = BBQ and Beer in the street Lavender Lingerie Satya Yoga = yoga classes on the street Cell Circuit Pink Room = arts in the street BFF Metis Association = cultural activities and bouncy castle Mary Jane = couches and conversation in the street Oliver Church = multicultural celebration in the street New World Coffee and Tea House = serving in the street



1st Ave, Yorston to Borland

Esket Tiny House on display

Beer Garden and mural painting at Potato House

Fire Fighters dunk tank

1st Avenue businesses spilling into the streets… Carrier Chilcotin Tribal Council Office = cultural activities in the street Realm of Toys = amazing kidz zone staffed with Cadets Caribou Ski Source for Sports



2nd Ave, Yorston to Oliver

Live performance stage 12pm – 9pm

Chalk Art Festival

multicultural dance performances

lehal tournament

street soccer

square dancers

2nd Avenue businesses spilling into the streets… Kit and Kaboodle = RC cars in the street Adventure Games = cool zone with shade, fans and games in the street 4 Sure Bistro = serving in the street



3rd Ave, Yorston to Oliver