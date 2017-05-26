Sunny and hot.

That will be the forecast through the weekend and into next week for the Cariboo, but not quite record temperatures.

Alyssa Charbonneau is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada…

“When we look at Quesnel for Saturday our record high is 31.7 degrees Celsius. That was set back in 1894. Our forecast high of 27 degrees isn’t quite reaching that. The same thing on Sunday, the record high is 33.9, from 1983. Our forecast of 27 degrees not quite get there. The normal is 21 degrees Celsius for this time of year.”

In Williams Lake, Charbonneau says the forecast is for 26 degrees on Saturday and the record is 28.3 from 2005 and they are calling for a high of 27 degrees on Sunday in the Lake City when the record is 32.3 from 1983.

Charbonneau says the sunshine is expected to last at least into the middle of next week.