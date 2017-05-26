Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a report of a man approaching a child who was walking home alone from school Thursday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron says they received the report of the 12-year-old male student of Columneetza campus who ran to the nearest residence for safety after a 4 door car with a flat roof and hood pulled up beside him and a male jumped out on Western Avenue at 3:47 pm.

The suspect did not say anything and did not make physical contact.

Other males were also inside the vehicle. They are described as being 40-50 years old, unkempt, dirty, and one male had dark long hair.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.