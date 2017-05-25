A First Nations actor who is best known for his role as the lead native warrior in the 2015 film The Revenant will be in Toosey to speak with students next month.

Executive director of Punky Lake Wilderness Camp Society, Sarah Jackman says Duane Howard’s visit all started through a phone call from Toosey Indian Band health director, Teresa Johnny.

“She had met him in one of her meetings and was really impressed by him and got a hold of me to see if it was in my budget to bring him up to speak to some of the youth of the Tsilhqot’in Nation because she thought he had a really interesting story to tell. So we got in touch with him actually through Facebook.”

Jackman says Howard’s story goes along the line of going through a rough childhood, drug and alcohol addiction, and living on the streets, to eventually turning his life around.

Three schools-Redstone, Alexis Creek, and Toosey, have already committed to busing students out and members of the RCMP and the Boys and Girls Club, as well as other organizations in Williams Lake, will also be coming out.

“I think it’s going to be great and we put the invitation out to the local schools in Williams Lake as well if they want to send some kids out. We’re more than happy to have anybody and everybody who wants to attend,” adds Jackman.

Howard’s visit takes place at the Old School Training and Recreation Complex in Toosey from 11am to 3pm on June 8th.

Those wanting to attend the free event can register by contacting Jackman at 778-412-9536.