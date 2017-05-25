School District 27 says they’re pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Wintjes as the New Superintendent of Schools.

Tanya Guenther is with the Board of Education.

“As Board Chair I’m very excited to at this point in the process. We’ve had a challenging year and have gone through this process hoping to find the best candidate and I am confident that we have done that.”

“We started in January with inviting our stakeholders to provide input into the ideal candidate profile and from there we opened the posting and received a number of applications, went through a short listing process and then interviews.”

Wintjes who has served with the District since 1993 was asked to take on the Acting Superintendent position in September of last year while the Board continued its search for a permanent superintendent.

“I am honored to be selected to lead the School District and to serve the Board of Education in this capacity. Supporting students and their families, teachers, support staff and our administration to build on our successes with respect to student achievement will be a priority,” Wintjes said in a School District bulletin.

The Board also announced that Dean Coder who has many years of experience in the Kamloops/Thompson School District and Nechako Lake School District has been appointed to the position of Director of Instruction. This is a new position to the District and is geared to assist the Board’s goals in improving student achievement and is effective August 1, 2017.

“I am very much looking forward to working together in Williams Lake and being part of the team,” Coder said.

(With Files from School District 27)