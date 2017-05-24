A total of 9 Quesnel athletes, all students at Correlieu Secondary School, have qualified for the Provincial Track & Field Championships.

Olivia Gamache won both the Senior Girls 1500 and 800 metres at the Zone Championships in Prince George.

William Pagrut, won the Senior Boys hammer throw and was also 2nd in both the discus and javelin.

Spencer Dent won the Junior Boys hurdles and Bazil Spencer was first in the Junior Boys high jump.

Also advancing to Provincials in Langley will be Dane Jacobsen, Raechel Fowler, Kennedie Montjoy, Alaura Jaggernath and Alex Berlinguette.