The Cariboo had three winners at a BC Rodeo Association stop in Keremeos over the long weekend.

Mariah Mannering from Quesnel won the Ladies Barrel Racing with a time of 17.544 seconds.

She beat out 32 other competitors for 832 dollars.

Wade McNolty from 150-Mile had the fastest time in the Steer Wrestling.

A 10-flat paid 565 dollars.

And Ty Lytton, from 100 Mile House, captured the Team Roping along with his partner Tim Terepocki for 673 dollars each.

Clinton will host a rodeo this coming weekend.