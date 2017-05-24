A portion of Kinchant Street in downtown Quesnel is getting a new look.

Director of Capital Works and Infrastructure Ken Coombs says crews are currently rebuilding the parking lot on Kinchant and he says it will include a new entrance and exit onto the street.

He proposed the following changes at last night’s City Council meeting….

“So the recommendation is Council authorize changing from angle parking to parallel parking on the east side of kinchant Street from Carson avenue north to the Royal Canadian Legion property only. And that council authorizes installing a new crosswalk mid block of the 200 block of kinchant.”

The number of parking stalls, as a result of these changes, would go down from 16 angle parking stalls to 5 parallel parking stalls but Coombs says they would be made up in the new parking lot.

He says this project is part of the overall plan to refurbish the area in and around the new West Fraser Centre.

Council agreed with the changes.

Mayor Bob Simpson noted that the new crosswalk would be welcomed by the people going to the Farmers Market across the street as well.