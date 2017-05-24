Tuesday’s violent wind and rainstorm that knocked out power across the province left some people in the dark across the Cariboo.

BC Hydro community relations coordinator, Dave Mosure says crews are working hard on the affected areas.

“The largest one there is 318 customers. We’re hoping to have that one restored by the end of the day today. That’s out at the Nazko line so that’s fairly remote and it’s a long line there.”

The powerful storm also downed power lines in the Horsefly and Likely area, as well as in the 100 Mile House area.

Many users on social media reported damage from the storm to boat docks and trees being uprooted.

The 105-Mile riding arena reportedly lost some of its roof.

The highest wind gust according to Environment Canada was recorded in Prince George at 94 km/h.