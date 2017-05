Two vehicles where in involved in a head on crash over the long weekend in the Riske Creek area.

Willliams Lake Rcmp Staff Sargant Del Byron said the incident occured friday night at 10:08 on Highway 20 and the Meldrum Creek Road.

A pickup travelling west was hit by a car travelling east that crossed the centre line.

The driver of pickup suffered no injuries while the driver of the car received minor injuries.