There was a single vehicle accident involving a loaded logging truck in the South Cariboo this morning.

100 Mile House RCMP Corporal Brian Lamb goes over a few of the details…

“At about 10-19 this morning we received a call of a logging truck that had rolled over at around the 28 kilometre of the 1100 road which is the Gustafson Lake Forest Service Road. The driver had already been pulled out by other drivers.”

Lamb says the driver suffered injuries to his head and shoulder and was taken to local hospital for further treatment.

He says it appears the logging truck went off the road while rounding a corner.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Lamb says the road is still passable as the logs that the truck was hauling went over the side into another logged area away from the road.