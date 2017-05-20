This year’s line-up for Performances in the Park in Williams Lake have been announced.

Angela Somer is the event manager coordinator.

“I’m excited about it. I’ve got some really awesome acts coming from Argentina, from Australia, from all around Canada as well, and of course many, many local favorites.”

Sommer says they had an average of 500 people in the park every single night last year and that there is a lot of community support for the event.

“I just have to say thank to our community, to our businesses that are sponsoring nights, that are supporting the event so faithfully every year. We’re able to bring a wonderful family evening to Williams Lake eight times this summer once again.”

The concert series which is scheduled to run each Thursday evening from 6-8 in Boitanio Park until the end of August, kickoffs on July 6th with Entangados and Hattie Ann.

Further information on Performances in the Park can be found on their Facebook page.