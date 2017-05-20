Traffic is redirected on Highway 97 following a two vehicle collision on Toop Road in Williams Lake Friday afternoon.

With an increase in traffic being expected during the Victoria Day long-weekend, first responders, as well as ICBC are reminding motorists to drive safe.

ICBC Spokesperson Lindsay Olsen says drivers still need to be prepared for the elements.

“We’re still experiencing unpredictable weather in our province right now and we want drivers to remember that posted speed limits are for ideal road conditions only. On uneven roads or bad weather, slow down and increase your following distance to four seconds.”

490 people were injured in over 1,900 crashes province-wide during the May long-weekend.

In the North Central area, 38 people were hurt in 140 crashes.

Speed is still the leading cause of crash fatalities in the province according to the BC RCMP Traffic Services.

As of 4pm Friday, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) said they responded to 3 motor vehicle incidents in 25 minutes.

They remind drivers to slow down and drive safe.