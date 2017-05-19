Corus Entertainment has confirmed that Timber Kings will not be renewed for a fifth season.

Vice President of Original Content, Lisa Godfrey said in an emailed statement to MYCARIBOONOW that they are extremely proud of the volumes of strong Canadian original content they have delivered to audiences over the years.

She says that after resonating with legions of fans, Timber Kings has reached its natural end.

“The success that this series had is a true testament to our exceptionally talented production partners at Paperny Entertainment and eOne and Corus applauds the cast, creators, producers, and writers for their dedication to this Canadian original.”

Although the cast of the Timber Kings, have not returned requests for comment Andre Chevigny tweeted on Twitter to stay tuned as you just never know what will happen.