The President of the Quesnel District Teachers Association is giving the local Board of Education’s budget a thumbs up.

Lisa Kishkan says it is the best one in years…

“I would say this is the first year in a number of years that we’re not going to see the effects of teacher job losses effecting kids in the classroom as a result of cuts in the budget.”

Kishkan says she is also pleased that 13 more teachers will be hired as a result of their court win over the Provincial Government.

She says the union and the District are still having conversations about how that will look like but Kishkan says it will mean the return of librarian time in a number of schools, including Quesnel Junior School.