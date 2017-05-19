A 21-year old Williams Lake man, accused of stabbing another man in the back, has now been charged.

Bradford Driver is facing one count each of Assault With a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

He will be back in court on the 31st.

RCMP received a report on Tuesday afternoon at around 2-30 about an altercation between two men on 2nd Avenue.

Police say the fight resulted in one person being stabbed in the back.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and were released shortly after that.