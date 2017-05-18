No serious injuries were reported in two separate vehicle incidents on Highway 97 south Wednesday afternoon.

Williams Lake Staff Sgt. Del Byron says they received a call of a vehicle carrier fully engulfed in flames at the 140 Mile House area at 3:30.

He says the axel of the trailer which had a flat tire had caught on fire.

The 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department was on scene to extinguish it.

Traffic was also impacted a few hours earlier by another motor vehicle incident involving flames.

Clinton RCMP Corporal Curtis Davis says both lanes of the Highway near 70 Mile were closed due to a vehicle which was struck igniting in flames on the center line of the highway.

He says they were on scene for about 2 1/2 to 3 hours, and that the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department along with Bridge Lake Towing also attended and did a great job.

He says those involved in the incident received medical treatment and have since been released.