School District 27 says they are pleased to announce the following transfers and appointment effective August 1, 2017.

Calvin Williams, Principal of 150 Mile Elementary School, has been transferred to Cataline Elementary School as Principal.

John Silkstone, Principal of Cataline Elementary School, has been transferred to 150 Mile House Elementary School as Principal.

Craig Munroe, Vice Principal of Lake City Secondary School, has been transferred to Mountview Elementary School as Principal.

Ty Lytton, Vice Principal of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, has been transferred to Horse Lake Elementary School as Principal effective May 20, 2017.

“Taryn Aumond, Human Resources Officer, was the successful candidate for the position of Manager of Human Resources,” said Acting Superintendent of Schools, Mark Wintjes in a media release.