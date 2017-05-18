A performing arts theatre and arts and cultural centre is back on the radar in Quesnel.

The North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee will ask the Cariboo Regional District’s Board of Directors to allocate 40 thousand dollars for a feasibility study on the proposed project.

A similar study was done back in 2005 but a lot has changed since then.

Byron Johnson is the Manager of the City of Quesnel…

“The last time we talked we talked about it was with the ‘m’ word, the Multi Centre right ? When you talk about a stand alone facility, significantly different cost structure. When you consider some of the potential benefits of co-locating things, a stand alone facility typically is a higher cost.”

Johnson says a new feasibility study would also gauge the current support for such a project once the cost is known.

The politicians unanimously agreed.

City Councillor Ron Paull noted that technology has also changed in 12 years since the last study adding that perhaps a fly loft, which is quite costly, would no longer be necessary, as well as an orchestra pit.

The study would include extensive community and stakeholder consultation, a detailed market analysis, exploration of potential First Nations partnerships, and a review of potential sites for the facility.

The next steps after that would be a schematic design and to hire a quantity surveyor.