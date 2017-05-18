Here comes the sun…or does it?

With more grey, wet and cool days than sunny ones so far this spring we asked Alyssa Charbonneau Meteorologist for Environment Canada what people in the Cariboo can expect weather-wise this May long weekend and beyond.

“Looking at Friday and right through into the middle of next week, temperatures are going to start to rise. Not only will we start to see more sun as we move into the weekend, we’ll see temperatures climbing to low twenties for Saturday, around 21 degrees and then 23 or 24 as we go into Sunday and Monday and into next week”.

When asked if the Cariboo-Chilcotin set any records for rain fall this spring, Charbonneau said no but we did receive a little more than average.