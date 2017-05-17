Quesnel RCMP have made a couple of arrests in connection with a residential break-in.

Sargeant Darren Dodge goes over a few of the details…

“Yesterday two females were arrested, Quesnel residents, one 61 years of age and one 36 years of age. They’ve been arrested in regards to a break and enter in the Richbar area last week.”

Dodge says they are recommending charges of Break, Enter and Theft and Possession of Stolen Property to Crown Counsel.

He says the public played a hand in the arrests, through tips on-line and from direct phone calls.