A 61 year old man was taken to hospital just after 4:30 yesterday afternoon in Williams Lake with serious injuries due to a pedestrian collision.

North District Advisory NCO Madonna Saunderson said “Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian collision in the 700 block at a business in Williams Lake on Oliver Street. When the police get there they discover that a 61 year old man had been run over by a Ford F-150 truck. The victim was laying on the ground near the passenger side of the truck when he was run over by an employee of the business who was moving the vehicle”.

There were no signs of impairment on the part of the driver and the victim is not an employee of the business.

RCMP continue to investigate and ask that anyone who may have information on this incident to call them or Crime Stoppers.