Quesnel City Council will host an open house on a potential location for a new off-leash dog.

Council gve first reading to a zoning amendment to the potential location in Carson Field between Nadeau Street and the Quesnel River.

Mayor Bob Simpson noted that due to significant dialogue on Facebook, they decided to hold an open house on June 7th at the Legion to address concerns and answer people’s questions.

That site was selected out of four potential locations because of several factors including because it is well away from residential and commercial properties, it is highly visible and in a central location in the community, it is accessible for tourists travelling through the area and RV friendly parking is available on Nelson Street.

The cost of the park is around 66 thousand dollars.