The Quesnel Techniques Gymnastics club turned in a dominating performance at the zone championships in Prince George.

Jessica Higgins, back from the Western Canadian Championships in level 9, stepped to Junior Olympic level 10 which is as high as it gets, and won the gold medal for the floor exercise.

Bianca Thompson won silver and won most dynamic on the uneven bars for Level 7.

Hannah Brown won gold on the balance beam in Level 6.

Courtney Kitamura cleaned up in Level 5, taking gold in several events and being crowned as zone champion.

Teammate Gillian McEwan won gold on the beam.

Other zone champions included Sienna Gryschuck in Level 3 for 10 years and under and Xaria Jourdain for Level 3 10 and over.

Gryschuck, Jourdain, Leah Jolly, Isabella Burke, Seaura Stewart, Emily Grant, Nina Garcia, Rylynn Nugent and Justine Biller also brought home the Level 3 High Score 1st place trophy.

Kassia Kitamura was tops in Level 2 overall.

Gizelle MacDonald captured gold on the vault and Anna Kadenback won gold on the balance beam for Level 1.