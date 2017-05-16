A Manx cat who lost one of his front legs after being severely damaged due to a live trap is doing fantastic says the branch manager at the Quesnel and District SPCA.

Wendy Holuboch says after receiving care from Dr. Bianca Scheidt at the Animal Care Hospital, a volunteer worked with Cole daily getting him to walk and work on his rehab.

Cole with his foster family who say they plan on adopting him.

She says before you know it he was running through the shelter and that a young couple who saw his story online wanted to meet him.

“So they came and met him and took him home that day on foster. I have talked to them since then and they absolutely plan on adopting him. The wife does nails from her house and Cole is a regular lap warmer.”

The trap Cole’s front leg got stuck in.

Holuboch says Cole was found on the old Barkerville Highway by a homeowner who discovered a chain hanging from the trap on his front leg stuck in her steps.

She says it only took 3 days to raise all of the funds for Cole’s medical expenses.