A Manx cat who lost one of his front legs after being severely damaged due to a live trap is doing fantastic says the branch manager at the Quesnel and District SPCA.

Wendy Holuboch says after receiving care from Dr. Bianca Scheidt at the Animal Care Hospital, a volunteer worked with Cole daily getting him to walk and work on his rehab.

She says before you know it he was running through the shelter and that a young couple who saw his story online wanted to meet him.

“So they came and met him and took him home that day on foster. I have talked to them since then and they absolutely plan on adopting him. The wife does nails from her house and Cole is a regular lap warmer.”

Holuboch says Cole was found on the old Barkerville Highway by a homeowner who discovered a chain hanging from the trap on his front leg stuck in her steps.

She says it only took 3 days to raise all of the funds for Cole’s medical expenses.