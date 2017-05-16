The Williams Lake Indian Band will soon have a presence in the downtown core of the lakecity.

The Band is currently in the process of moving their natural resources and economic development department to the third floor of the previous office of Taseko Mines on 2nd Avenue.

Economic Development Officer, Kirk Dressler says they are growing rapidly and running out of space at their current office on Indian Drive and adds that they are in the midst of planning for a new administration facility.

The offices will not be open to the public until the move is completed sometime next week.

The Band will be releasing further details in a media release which we will publish once available.