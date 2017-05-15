A group of medical and health professional students from around the Province are touring the Cariboo this week to educate local high school students in grade 11 about the range of health care opportunities.

The Healthcare Travelling Roadshow is made up of students training in various health professions from UNBC, UBC, BCIT, TRU and University of Alberta.

Chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District Margo Wagner tells why they got involved with this project.

“The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital Board saw it as a wonderful opportunity to showcase the communities so we decided to fund a little bit of it in the hope that maybe when they’re done their various degrees they will return to the Cariboo to practice their specialties”.

The Roadshow will showcase career opportunities varying from nursing to medical laboratory technology and is in Quesnel today, Williams Lake on wednesday and 100 Mile House on friday.