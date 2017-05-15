The Quesnel Fire Department were busy early yesterday morning attending a fire at one of the local mills.

Sylvan Gauthier Director of Emergency Services for the City of Quesnel explains.

“Sunday morning at approximately 3:45 the Quesnel Fire Department was dispatched to West Fraser Sawmill. It took the Quesnel Fire Department approximately an hour to get the fire and the fire was localized to only one area”.

Gauthier believes the cause of the fire was a small oil leak that occured in the system and because the oil is under pressure and is heated to such a high temperature that it ignited the lining of the energy system, the tank and basically that’s what was burning, a little bit of oil and the lining of the tanks”.

The plant had three employees working in the area where the fire occured and there were no injuries.

Two engines, one ladder and ten members responded.