The Quesnel Crossfire picked up their 2nd win of the season in the Prince George Senior Men’s Lacrosse League in Mackenzie on Saturday.

Hunter McSeveny and Dusty Cathcart both had hat tricks as Quesnel outgunned their hosts 15 to 12 to improve to 2 and 5 on the season.

Chase Ballendine had a couple of goals and three assists.

Two Cariboo competitors cashed cheques at the Stavely Indoor Rodeo on the weekend, part of the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit.

Kirsty White from 150 Mile was 5th in the Ladies Barrel Racing for more than a thousand dollars.

And Virgil Poffenroth, from Riske Creek originally, earned an 8-9 split along with his partner Trey Gallais in the Team Roping.