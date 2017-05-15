We now have more information regarding the fire that occured this past saturday morning at West Fraser Sawmill off Soda Creek Road in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Fire Chief Des Webster

“Upon arrival there was heavy smoke coming from one building on the property. When crews arrived it took them quite awhile to actually get to the seed of the fire and that’s why were there for about three hours. The conditions inside the building were very poor as far as visibility because of the thickness of the smoke”.

Webster said at this time there’s no known cause for how the fire started or how much property damage there was.

Quite a few of the employees suffered smoke inhalation because the smoke was so thick inside the building and it’s not known if any were hospitalized.