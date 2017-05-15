It’s hard to believe but a downtown Quesnel business has been struck by a vehicle for the third time in less than a year.

Quesnel RCMP Sargeant Darren Dodge goes over a few of the details from this latest incident…

“Unfortunately on Friday May 12th at 4-47 a vehicle struck the ABC building on Reid Street. There were no injuries, thankfully. The vehicle was towed and the RCMP are continuing our investigation.”

Dodge says charges are unlikely.

This same building was struck by a vehicle less than a year ago and was then hit again before repairs could be made from the first time.

Dodge, like everyone else, has no idea why this building seems to be the only one that has been hit.