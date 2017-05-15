The Junior Northern Capitals claimed gold at the Canada Cup West hockey tournament in Kelowna Sunday.

The girls defeated Pinnacle based out of the Calgary area 2-1.

Players on the team from Williams Lake are Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby, Danielle O’Hara, Keira Vermuelen, Rylee Pilkington, as well as Avery Bautista from Quesnel.

“They were up 1-0 until the 3rd period when we scored 2 goals giving us the win, the gold, and the cup,” says proud mom Debbie Bautista.

” All of us were on the edge of our seats…It was a great weekend and experience for these girls.”