The Board of the Cariboo Regional District has endorsed a recommendation to approve additional expenditures to complete the Sam Ketcham Pool Project which is now officially over budget.

Joan Sorley is with the working group for the project and Director for Area F.

“There isn’t going to be additional increase in taxation. We are able to fund it within our existing Central Cariboo Recreation with a combination of surplus funds, capital reserves, and an increase in borrowing.”

Sorley says the increase in borrowing will not result in an increase taxation.

The Board approved on Friday to endorse the recommendation from the Central Cariboo Joint Committee to amend the Central Cariboo Recreation and Services 2017 financial plan to accommodate an increase of up to $978,836 to enable the completion of the pool project.

“Some of it has to be with deficiencies in the building that you don’t know about until you excavate and take down walls and so,” says Sorley. “A lot of it has to do with that. And then there’s design and construction change orders.”

The most recent cost estimate for the project is currently at $14.1 million dollars up from the initial $13.1 million-an increase of 7.5%.

Phase one of the pool-the new lap pool, improved change rooms, fitness centre, hot tub, sauna, and steam room remains on target to open sometime next month.

The overall completion project is still anticipitated for the fall of 2017.