A filly foal who captured the attention and hearts of many animal lovers across the Cariboo is seeking some help with her rising costs of special formula.

Williams Lake and District SPCA Branch Manager, Elizabeth Dighton says the foal which they’ve named Lily is currently in a foster home with other horses.

“We have a mare that has had numerous foals that has taken her on as a baby, but unfortunately Lily will not nurse from the mare so she needs the supplement of the formula.”

Dighton says a bag of formula runs at around $65 which lasts Lily about a week.

Lily who was found by orphaned and injured by a Good Samaritan out West is believed to have been from a feral herd.

She’ expected to remain in the care of the SPCA until she is 6 months old and eating and thriving off hay and grain before she can be adopted.

You can donate to Lily online or in person at the Williams Lake SPCA located on Bond Lake Rd during their regular hours of operation.