A conservator continues to go through the many artifacts at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin to prepare it for the move to the Tourism Discovery Centre.

Senior Conservator with Fraser/Spafford Ricci in White Horse, Tara Fraser arrived in the lakecity Friday.

She says they are going to take their knowledge and experience in moving collections as well as in disaster recovery and put them together to get the job done.

“We’ve helped and written a lot of move plans, but generally you have 18 months to do it. However that being said we’ve also dealt with many, many museums where they’ve had a disaster. For example, the ceiling has collapsed and we need to move our collection tomorrow-we’ve done that too.”

Fraser who had also received a tour of the area of the Discovery Centre which will temporarily house the museum says there is potential there and that they’re going to look at the bright side of everything.

She says once going through all of the artifacts by Saturday or Sunday, she will head back to White Rock and write a plan which will outline how to go about the move.

She hopes to leave the curator and everyone involved with some immediate direction on Monday.

The museum which was purchased by InSite to house a 72 care bed facility is expected to move into the Tourism Discovery Centre by early July.