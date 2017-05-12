The amount of funds raised through last Sunday’s Hike for Hospice in the lakecity are in.

Kathie Vilkas is the Executive Director of the Williams Lake Hospice Society.

“Couldn’t be happy with the turnout, with the fundraising, with the day itself. It was a great first event. In total, we’re about $2,600.”

Vilkas says $700 was that was raised through a Dairy Queen Fundraiser and that they will definitely be doing the Hike next year.

The Hike Hospice in Quesnel which also went on the same day raised just over $9,000.