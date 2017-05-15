The Cariboo Regional District is hosting a Multi-Agency Forum in Kersley tonight.

It will take place at the community hall from 5-30 until 7.

Ted Armstrong is the CRD Director for Area A…

“It deals with emergency services and more. we encourage the N Cariboo residents to drop in and receive helpful information and bring any questions and concerns. We have the RCMP, Highways, Ambulance.”

The meeting is for all North Cariboo residents.

Armstrong says it is a casual setting where people can ask questions one on one.

He says a similar meeting in Bouchie Lake last year was quite successful.