The Williams Lake farmers market kicked off their season Friday in Boitanio Park with lots of vendors and a new market manager.

We caught up with Karel van de Wijngaard at Puddle Farm Produce which his daughter Brianna owns and operates.

“I guess they didn’t have a manager and it was getting close to time so my daughter asked me. I said I would give it a shot.”

Karel says being from Victoria he notices a shift from the big city attitude and that he likes the small town feel and that there’s time to talk.

He says he attended the market in Williams Lake last year, and that it looks about the same.

He adds that although he doesn’t know at this time if there will be any changes, he thinks it’s going to carry on as it was.

Williams Lake Farmers Markets run in Boitanio Park every Friday until October 6 from 9am until 2pm.