The Barlow Creek Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire yesterday afternoon.

Fire Chief Cody Dillabough goes over some of the details…

“At approximately two o’clock we responded to a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival the structure was fully involved. It was a double wide mobile home on the Barkerville Highway and the structure was considered a total loss.”

Dillabough says no one was hurt as there was no one home at the time.

He says they were alerted to the fire by a neighbour.

The 10-Mile Lake and Quesnel Volunteer Fire Departments provided mutual aid and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.