The Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject depicted in the attached video.
Sometime over the weekend of May 5th through May 7th, 2017 the subject in this video was photographed prowling through multiple properties in the Westridge area within the City of Williams Lake.
“A number of items were stolen and the investigators are seeking the public assistance in identifying this character,” said Cst. Joel Kooger in a Crime Stoppers Release.
If you have any information please call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800- 222-8477 or the Williams Lake RCMP – 250 392-6211.