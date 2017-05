According to Elections BC fewer Cariboo residents exercised their right to vote this time around in the Provincial election.

The numbers were down in both ridings to just over 58 percent.

That compares to around 60 percent in both 2009 and 2013 in Cariboo North and roughly 64 percent in 2013 in the Cariboo Chilcotin riding and 63 percent in 2009.

That may be a bit surprising because the numbers were way up in the advanced polls.