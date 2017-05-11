Quesnel RCMP are reminding parents and students to think twice before drinking and driving following a single-vehicle collision Thursday morning.

Police say at 4:25am they responded to a single vehicle collision on Garner Road where a high school graduation party was taking place.

The 17-year-old male driver from Quesnel collided with the ditch near the party location. He was detained for impaired driving.

No one was seriously injured.

“This is a busy time of the year for graduation celebrations,” said RCMP Staff Sergeant Andrew Burton in a media release.

“Police would like to remind students and their parents to have a discussion about the risks and consequences of drinking and driving and make arrangements to get home safely.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.