Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Quesnel and Williams Lake Thursday morning.

“A moist and strengthening southeasterly flow of air is developing over the Chilcotin, Cariboo and western central interior this morning. A coastal cold front will sweep across the mountains and into the interior this afternoon, triggering the potential for the development of severe thunderstorms.”

“The main threat from these storms is heavy downpours and powerful wind gusts,” states Environment Canada in an alert bulletin.