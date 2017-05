Daine Dubois of Williams Lake scored for BC in their 5-2 bronze win over Saskatchewan at the 2017 National  Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Duncan last week.

Also scoring for Team BC was Cory Loring.On the female

On the female side, Sarah Jarvis of Quesnel and her BC women’s team mates earned bronze with a 2-1 victory over Alberta.

The NAHC tournament next year will be held in Nova Scotia.