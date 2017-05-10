A resolution on forest health by the City of Williams Lake was endorsed at the North Central Local Government Association’s Conference and AGM.

Councillor Jason Ryll attended the event with Councillor Laurie Walters last week in Terrace.

He says one word was amended on the resolution which aims to take a proactive approach to the health of forests including parks or protected area designations, as well as other restrictions such as mule deer winter or old growth designations when it comes to controlling beetle infestations.

“That word was extraction. Instead of extraction what the delegation chose was just treatment because I guess the interpretation was that if you just open the door to extraction, then people fear that you’re just going to go in and log park land and that’s totally not the case.”

Ryll says with the resolution they are trying to get ahead of the game so that a potential catastrophe can be avoided when looking at the mountain pine beetle and douglas fir beetle.

“They don’t recognize park boundaries so want to get ahead of the game and treat our forests properly.”

The resolution will now go to the resolution floor at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Conference and AGM taking place in Vancouver in September.