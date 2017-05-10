Who is the Green Party more likely to work with ? the Liberals or the NDP ?

We asked Riachrd Jaques, the Green Party candidate in Cariboo North, that question…

“I would say probably the NDP. I think there are familiarities around a lot of the platform issues, around education and other issues high on the board. With Miss Clark I don’t think she is going to change her road map, I think she is going to stay the same and charge down the same road since the beginning.”

Jaques cautions however that the Greens don’t agree with the NDP on everything.

In general he says he is very happy with the result provincially.

Jaques calls his party the “gatekeepers”

“A lot of the federal officials really have to pay attention to BC here because the Greens are the gatekeepers here. A lot of those major projects, like SITE C and LNG, a lot of those major projects are going to come to a screaming halt.”

Jaques says the first test of this minority government, if it holds, will be the throne speech.