The BC Green Party is still on cloud nine following a historic win Tuesday night tripling their seats in the province’s legislature and holding the balance of power.

Despite only claiming 15% of the popular vote, Rita Giesbrecht says she feel like they had a victory in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

“I feel like everybody who voted for me had a victory because they stepped up and they voted for the vision that they wanted to see instead of just devolving to the better of the two worst which are still not any good. So a couple thousand of people made that statement in the riding.”

Giesbrecht says the Greens know that the political climate in the province is changing and that people want big money taken out of politics.

She says that will be the thrust going forward because it is dominating BC politics and it has to stop.

“Here in the Cariboo-Chilcotin we’re looking at next steps to build on the momentum. The thing about my candidacy as a green candidate is that every single ballot that was marked for me was marked with intention and hope, and optimism and I take that very personally.”

The 2017 election battle ended with the Liberals claiming 43 seats, 41 for the NDP, and 3 for the Greens according to preliminary voting results from initial count by Elections BC. A party needs 44 seats to form a majority.

The results mark the province’s first minority government since 1952.

The final count by ElectionsBC will take place between May 22 and 24.