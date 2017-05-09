Donna Barnett was re-elected for another term as MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin in Tuesday night’s 2017 BC Election.

Barnett who spoke with us from her campaign office in 100 Mile House called it a great night for the region.

“Very pleased with the results. I thank all of the electorate and I sincerely thank my campaign team. My team of volunteers are amazing and without their support and hard work and dedication we wouldn’t be successful.”

Barnett says she was initially feeling uneasy going into the night as every election is a nerve wracking event.

As of 10:50 pm Barnett claimed 59.3% of vote followed by the NDP’s Sally Watson at 25.7%, and the Green Party’s Rita Giesbrecht at 15% according to Elections BC.

She says there’s always challenges and that she’s looking forward to moving ahead with all of them

“Like I said during the campaign one of the biggest issues in the Cariboo-Chilcotin is land use. We’re dealing with the downturn soon in the annual allowable cut and we have to move forward as quickly as possible, and settle the NSTQ Treaty so that we have sustainability. We have to include transparency and have mitigation for 3rd parties that are affected. We have the Deni Accord that we’re working with.”